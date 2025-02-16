Tamil Nadu's Rebuff to NEP: A Clash Over Language Policy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of blackmail, following Pradhan's remarks that state funds would be withheld unless the National Education Policy (NEP) and three-language formula were accepted.

In a post on X, Stalin referred to comments made by Pradhan in Varanasi, urging Tamil Nadu to adhere to the Indian Constitution's mandates, including the language policy. He called Pradhan's position unacceptable and warned that the Tamil people would not tolerate the central minister's approach.

Stalin demanded clarification on which Constitutional provision mandates the three-language policy, asserting that education falls within states' rights on the concurrent list. He reminded the central government that states constitute the Indian union, and federal resources are not personal wealth.

