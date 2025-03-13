Odisha Revolutionizes Teacher Training with New Integrated Program

Odisha is set to transform its teacher training landscape with the launch of a four-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course, as announced by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. The Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) is initially being rolled out at eight of the state's 16 teacher training institutes, with plans for expansion.

Memorandums of understanding were signed with nearby government degree colleges to facilitate the program, which aligns with actions outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This shift allows students to complete their B.Ed within four years post-high school, streamlining the process from the previous five-year commitment.

Further enhancing the state's educational framework, the Higher Education Department has allocated Rs 168 crore to upgrade facilities at 189 private degree colleges. This funding will finance improvements such as new academic and administrative buildings, reinforcing the state's commitment to providing quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)