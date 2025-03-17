University of Canterbury Leads New Associate Psychologist Training Programme

The University of Canterbury (UC) has been selected as the first institution to lead the New Zealand Government's new Associate Psychologist Training Programme, aimed at addressing significant shortages in the mental health and addiction workforce.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today that from 2026, UC will welcome its first cohort of students to the one-year postgraduate diploma programme. The initiative aims to alleviate extensive waiting lists and improve timely access to mental health and addiction support services across New Zealand.

"Far too many New Zealanders currently struggle to access psychological services," Minister Doocey stated. "The associate psychologist role will significantly improve this situation by providing skilled professionals to address immediate needs and allowing registered psychologists to focus on complex cases."

Graduates will enter the workforce as registered health professionals, operating under supervision within mental health and addiction services. They will also serve rural and underserved communities, further increasing access to critical support.

Minister Doocey praised UC for its continued expansion of psychology training, noting its recent increase in clinical psychology student intake. The new programme creates pathways for psychology undergraduates previously limited by scarce postgraduate opportunities.

The Government aims to train 500 mental health and addiction professionals annually by enhancing funded internships, supporting psychiatry trainees, developing innovative roles, and better leveraging peer support resources.