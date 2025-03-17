Goa University Scandal: Professor Suspended Over Exam Paper Leak

In a significant development at Goa University, an assistant professor has been suspended following serious allegations of leaking a question paper for the Masters in Physics program. The accused, Dr Pranav P Naik, hails from the School of Physical and Applied Sciences.

Vice-Chancellor Harilal B Menon confirmed the suspension and disclosed that a fact-finding committee is tasked with submitting a report within 48 hours. The allegations have also prompted two police complaints, bringing widespread attention to the scandal.

Protests erupted on campus, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other student groups demanding accountability and action. They criticized the university's handling of the situation, insisting the leaked paper should have been reset to ensure fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)