Goa University Scandal: Professor Suspended Over Exam Paper Leak

Goa University suspended Dr Pranav P Naik after allegations surfaced of him leaking an exam paper to a female student. A fact-finding committee has been constituted, and two police complaints have been filed. The incident sparked protests and calls for transparency and justice for affected students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:33 IST
In a significant development at Goa University, an assistant professor has been suspended following serious allegations of leaking a question paper for the Masters in Physics program. The accused, Dr Pranav P Naik, hails from the School of Physical and Applied Sciences.

Vice-Chancellor Harilal B Menon confirmed the suspension and disclosed that a fact-finding committee is tasked with submitting a report within 48 hours. The allegations have also prompted two police complaints, bringing widespread attention to the scandal.

Protests erupted on campus, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other student groups demanding accountability and action. They criticized the university's handling of the situation, insisting the leaked paper should have been reset to ensure fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

