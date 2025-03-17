Call for Uniform School Transport Safety Policy

Amid growing concerns over the safety of school transport, NCP-SCP Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan made a compelling case for a comprehensive national school transport policy. Khan's call came during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, where she shed light on the alarming rate of accidents involving school buses and vans.

She emphasized the need for uniform safety regulations, pointing out that Indian law falls short in mandating crucial safety measures such as seat belts and CCTV cameras in school transport vehicles. Despite some states implementing their own guidelines, these have not been effectively enforced nationwide.

Khan underscored the necessity of extending these regulations to all transport modes including autos and rickshaws carrying children. Additionally, she advocated for regular driver training, safety audits, and a robust grievance redressal mechanism to protect young passengers.

