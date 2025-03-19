No Language Imposition: Flexibility in NEP's Three-Language Policy

The National Education Policy (NEP) allows states, regions, and students to choose three languages to be learned in school without imposing any particular language on any state, as confirmed by Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education, in Parliament.

This clarification comes amidst controversy, especially with Tamil Nadu, which has opposed the NEP's three-language formula, alleging Hindi imposition by the Central government. The Centre, however, disputes these allegations, affirming that language choices will remain flexible and rooted in native Indian languages.

The NEP 2020 aims to maintain regional and linguistic balance by ensuring continued implementation of the three-language formula aligned with constitutional provisions, people's aspirations, and promoting national unity through multilingual education. High-quality, mother-tongue textbooks and bilingual teaching approaches are also encouraged to enhance educational accessibility and inclusivity.

