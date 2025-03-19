Brussels Educators Strike for Fair Employment Conditions

In an assertive push for fair employment conditions, around 400 teachers and students from European Union schools in Brussels took part in a half-day strike. They are highlighting the lack of union representation and pension plans for locally hired teachers.

The EU schools cater to approximately 28,000 children, including those of EU institution staff and diplomats. However, significant disparities exist between EU member state-provided staff and locally hired teachers, leading to the protest.

Belgian Social Sciences teacher Lucile Henry expressed frustration over their lack of official status and rights. Despite ongoing dialogues, the teachers demand a legal framework to ensure proper representation and working conditions. An all-day strike is scheduled for April 1st as efforts continue.

