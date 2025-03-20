Trump's Controversial Move: The Bid to Abolish U.S. Education Department

President Donald Trump is poised to fulfill a longstanding campaign promise by signing an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education. This anticipated move, set for Thursday, is already attracting legal challenges from Democratic state attorneys general, who argue it could disrupt key educational services.

The executive order directs the Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, to facilitate the department's closure, returning education authority to individual states without sacrificing the services Americans rely on. However, the plan is creating controversy, especially as it aims to revoke funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and gender ideology.

Critics argue dismantling the department jeopardizes public education standards, significantly affecting federal funding for low-income schools and student loans. The department is responsible for overseeing substantial aid and programs crucial to U.S. educational systems, operational alongside state and local governments' support.

(With inputs from agencies.)