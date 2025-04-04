Left Menu

Harvard Under Fire: Federal Threats Over Antisemitism

The Trump administration has issued demands Harvard University must meet to secure nearly $9 billion in federal grants and contracts amid an antisemitism investigation. The demands, echoing those made to Columbia University, include policy changes and increased enforcement against antisemitism on campus.

The Trump administration has delivered a stern ultimatum to Harvard University, threatening to withdraw nearly USD 9 billion in federal grants and contracts if specific demands are not met amid an ongoing investigation into antisemitism on campus.

A letter sent to Harvard's president by three federal agencies outlined the conditions necessary for maintaining the university's financial relationship with the government. This pressure follows a similar situation at Columbia University, which led to substantial changes.

Federal officials criticize Harvard for failing to safeguard students and faculty against antisemitic violence and harassment, mandating urgent action to retain funding. Furthermore, the university must reevaluate academic departments seen as perpetuating bias and report on antisemitism-related actions since recent geopolitical events.

