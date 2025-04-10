Shashi Tharoor Highlights Crisis in Indian Universities

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday raised concerns over the state of Indian universities, highlighting challenges such as excessive regulation and funding shortages. Speaking at St Xavier's College, Tharoor emphasized the threats to academic freedom and the adverse effects of bureaucratic interference.

Tharoor pointed out critical issues like the declining state support for universities, reduced funding for research, and bureaucratic inefficiencies. He warned against the production of graduates with limited mindsets and called for universities to uphold diversity and peaceful dissent.

The Congress MP urged for a reevaluation of the current educational approach, advocating for balance between equity, employability, and excellence, stressing that without addressing these challenges, the future of Indian education remains at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)