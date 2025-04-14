Left Menu

Crackdown on Fraudulent Teacher Identification in Maharashtra

Three more individuals from the Maharashtra education department have been arrested in connection with a case involving a fraudulent teacher identification number. The ID enabled Parag Nanaji Pudke to secure a government job and receive promotions using forged documents. Arrests include a senior education official and administrative staff.

In a significant development, Maharashtra police have arrested three additional individuals linked to the education department over a fraudulent teacher identification case. The suspects are accused of issuing a teacher ID to an unqualified individual, enabling him to secure a lucrative government position.

The individual in question, Parag Nanaji Pudke, allegedly used the Shalarth ID to draw a government salary and obtain promotions, although he presented forged documents suggesting prior experience. This revelation led to widespread scrutiny and subsequent arrests.

Initially, on April 11, authorities arrested Ulhas Narad, the deputy director of education. Following this, a superintendent, sub-inspector, and clerk from Narad's office were also apprehended. Pudke, who benefited from the fraud, was arrested the same day, reinforcing the seriousness of the situation.

