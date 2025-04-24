Left Menu

Pioneering the Future: Vidyashilp University’s Bold Educational Vision

Vidyashilp University in Bangalore is set to host 'The Future of Higher Education 2025,' an event showcasing how interdisciplinary learning redefines undergraduate education. Keynote speakers include Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik and Rashmi Bansal. Attendees will engage with alumni and faculty to explore new career-ready learning pathways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:37 IST
Pioneering the Future: Vidyashilp University’s Bold Educational Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vidyashilp University, located in Bangalore, is tackling questions about the future of education by hosting a pivotal event titled 'The Future of Higher Education 2025.' Scheduled for April 26th, the event promises to be a ground-breaking gathering aimed at redefining undergraduate education through interdisciplinary approaches.

Among the event's highlights are keynote speeches from Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, the Chief Economist at the National Stock Exchange of India, and Rashmi Bansal, a celebrated author and youth entrepreneurship advocate. Their discussions will veer towards India's rapid growth and the indispensability of interdisciplinary learning in today's global scenario.

The event will also present a dynamic panel discussion entitled "Exploring Academia and Industry Connect in the Techno Gen Z Era." The panel features distinguished names like Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, Rashmi Bansal, and Prof. Umesh Mahtani, Program Chair of BMS at VU, and will be moderated by Dr. Tania Islam, Assistant Professor at VU. Alumni like Shashwati Rao and Varun Dev will share how an interdisciplinary education prepared them for diverse leadership roles. Participants will further explore student-led projects that integrate multiple disciplines such as technology, psychology, and design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025