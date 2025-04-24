Pioneering the Future: Vidyashilp University’s Bold Educational Vision

Vidyashilp University, located in Bangalore, is tackling questions about the future of education by hosting a pivotal event titled 'The Future of Higher Education 2025.' Scheduled for April 26th, the event promises to be a ground-breaking gathering aimed at redefining undergraduate education through interdisciplinary approaches.

Among the event's highlights are keynote speeches from Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, the Chief Economist at the National Stock Exchange of India, and Rashmi Bansal, a celebrated author and youth entrepreneurship advocate. Their discussions will veer towards India's rapid growth and the indispensability of interdisciplinary learning in today's global scenario.

The event will also present a dynamic panel discussion entitled "Exploring Academia and Industry Connect in the Techno Gen Z Era." The panel features distinguished names like Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, Rashmi Bansal, and Prof. Umesh Mahtani, Program Chair of BMS at VU, and will be moderated by Dr. Tania Islam, Assistant Professor at VU. Alumni like Shashwati Rao and Varun Dev will share how an interdisciplinary education prepared them for diverse leadership roles. Participants will further explore student-led projects that integrate multiple disciplines such as technology, psychology, and design.

