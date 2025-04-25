Left Menu

KIIT Deemed University's Remarkable Ascent in THE Asia University Rankings 2025

KIIT Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar has leaped to the 184th rank in the THE Asia University Rankings 2025, enhancing its position from 196 last year. KIIT is now the 8th best university in India and tops the list as the best Deemed University in Eastern and Northern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KIIT Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar has made significant strides in this year's Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings, securing the 184th spot, a notable rise from its previous year's rank of 196.

Among Indian universities, KIIT is now positioned as the 8th best, maintaining its status as the leading Deemed University in Eastern and Northern India. The university also garners attention for ranking 2nd in India in the Sports Science field.

The rankings, which included 853 universities from 35 countries, were based on research, teaching, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. KIIT's continued prominence is attributed to collective efforts and the institution's mission-driven values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

