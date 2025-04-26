Teachers Suspended for Protesting School Directorate Merger

In a controversial move, four teachers were suspended after publicly protesting against a decision to consolidate schools under a single directorate. The directive for the suspension came from School Education Director Ashish Kohli.

Further adding to the issue, two teachers, Ranveer Chauhan and Dalveer Singh, were suspended for being absent during a routine school inspection in Shilal and Kupvi, respectively. These steps were announced following orders from Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar.

The government has warned against further protests, declaring any absence during school hours as 'Dies-Non,' a condition where absent days are unpaid but do not interrupt the continuity of service. Moreover, some federation members refused to comply with digital tasks, marking a blatant breach of government regulations.

