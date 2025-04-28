David Seymour Urges Mayors to Champion School Attendance for Stronger Communities

In a passionate appeal to local leadership, Associate Education Minister David Seymour has called on New Zealand’s mayors to partner with the Government in a nationwide effort to boost school attendance rates, describing regular attendance as the "foundation for individual, community, and national success."

Seymour has taken a proactive step by writing directly to every mayor across New Zealand, encouraging them to harness a powerful new tool — the Government’s daily school attendance dashboard — to mobilize their communities.

“I’m calling on mayors to be champions for education in their regions. When students go to school, communities are stronger and better prepared for generations to come,” Seymour emphasized.

The newly launched dashboard offers real-time, region-specific data on student attendance, empowering local leaders to quickly understand how their areas are performing and identify where intervention is needed.

"For instance, the Mayor of Southland can see that their region recorded an 89% attendance rate on the last Monday of Term 1. With such data at their fingertips, leaders can actively drive the change they wish to see," Seymour explained.

Practical Steps for Local Leaders

In his letter, Seymour outlined specific actions that local councils and leaders can take to support the national attendance initiative:

Engage with the Dashboard : Regularly check the attendance dashboard to see how local schools are performing compared to other regions.

Raise Community Awareness : Encourage businesses, organizations, and families to recognize the importance of ensuring children attend school every day.

Lead Local Conversations : Foster discussions within communities about the critical value of education and practical steps to support students.

Promote a Positive Message : Consistently amplify the narrative that education is vital for young people’s long-term success.

Feedback to Central Government: Share insights about local successes or challenges to inform national strategies.

Seymour pointed out that even seemingly small actions — like local businesses being mindful about not encouraging school-aged children to be out during school hours — can make a meaningful difference.

Encouraging Trends, But More Work Needed

The push comes as new data shows improvement in attendance rates. In Term 4 of 2024, 58.1% of students attended school regularly, a notable increase from 53% in Term 4 of 2023. This 5.1 percentage point rise was observed across every region in New Zealand, signaling positive momentum.

However, Seymour warns that there is still a long road ahead.

“Every day a child misses school is a day they miss out on opportunities to learn, to grow, and to succeed,” he stated. “Attending school is the first step towards achieving positive educational outcomes. Positive educational outcomes lead to better health, higher incomes, better job stability, and greater participation within communities."

He added that these broader life benefits underline why improving attendance is not just an education issue but a crucial community development challenge.

A Vision for a Better Future

Seymour's appeal is part of a broader Government strategy to prioritize education as a cornerstone for New Zealand’s future success. By involving local councils, the Government hopes to turn attendance improvement into a collective movement that unites students, parents, teachers, and community leaders.

“I encourage students, parents, and educators to prioritize education. That is what this Government is doing, and it is what is required for New Zealand to have a better future,” Seymour concluded.

With the new dashboard offering transparency and accountability at a local level, Seymour’s message is clear: the path to stronger, healthier, and more prosperous communities begins with making sure every child is in school, every day.