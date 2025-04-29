New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

In a significant move, New York is set to ban mobile phones in public schools from 'bell to bell' starting next school year, Governor Kathy Hochul announced. The initiative is a strategic part of a tentative budget agreement with state lawmakers.

Governor Hochul emphasized the need to safeguard children not only from traditional vices like cigarettes and alcohol but also from modern distractions such as mobile technology. While the full details of the ban are forthcoming, schools are expected to have some leeway in execution, accommodating exceptions for health and learning needs.

If finalized, New York will join at least eight other states in adopting school mobile phone restrictions. Despite previous parental concerns, lawmakers will begin deliberations on the $254 billion budget this week, promising to redefine school policies for the digital age.

