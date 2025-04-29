Left Menu

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York plans to prohibit mobile phone use in schools during the entire school day starting soon. The initiative, backed by Governor Kathy Hochul, aims to combat addictive technology among students. Schools will have some implementation flexibility, with exemptions for medical or educational needs. Similar bans exist in other states.

In a significant move, New York is set to ban mobile phones in public schools from 'bell to bell' starting next school year, Governor Kathy Hochul announced. The initiative is a strategic part of a tentative budget agreement with state lawmakers.

Governor Hochul emphasized the need to safeguard children not only from traditional vices like cigarettes and alcohol but also from modern distractions such as mobile technology. While the full details of the ban are forthcoming, schools are expected to have some leeway in execution, accommodating exceptions for health and learning needs.

If finalized, New York will join at least eight other states in adopting school mobile phone restrictions. Despite previous parental concerns, lawmakers will begin deliberations on the $254 billion budget this week, promising to redefine school policies for the digital age.

