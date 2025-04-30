Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Government Finds Solution for Terminated BEd Teachers

In Chhattisgarh, more than 2,600 assistant teachers with BEd degrees, whose jobs were terminated due to a court order, will be absorbed into vacant science laboratory assistant positions in state-run schools. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government has announced plans to re-employ over 2,600 assistant teachers with BEd degrees, whose services were terminated following a court ruling. These teachers will be placed in vacant science laboratory positions within state-run schools, as per a recent decision by the state's cabinet.

The cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, authorized the School Education Department to oversee the absorption process. The move aims to provide justice to BEd qualified teachers affected by the court's order, following their previous appointments through Direct Recruitment 2023.

The placement process prioritizes vacant posts in scheduled area districts, followed by border districts, then other regions. This development comes after the Chhattisgarh High Court's ruling against the inclusion of BEd degrees for primary teacher posts, a decision that sparked state-wide protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

