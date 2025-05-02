Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

School bullying and cyberbullying aren’t just emotional threats, they’re powerful academic disruptors, according to a new research published in Education Sciences. Titled "Association of High Levels of Bullying and Cyberbullying with Study Time Management and Effort Self-Regulation in Adolescent Boys and Girls," the research offers one of the most detailed examinations to date of how school harassment negatively shapes academic behaviors among youth aged 10 to 16.

Conducted with 1,330 Spanish students, the cross-sectional study evaluated the effects of being a victim or perpetrator of both traditional bullying and cyberbullying on critical learning strategies. Using robust psychometric tools and controlling for demographic and lifestyle factors like age, maternal education, physical activity, and BMI, the authors found that these aggressive dynamics directly impact two core components of academic success: how effectively students manage their study time and how well they can persist in their academic efforts despite obstacles. The results also highlighted pronounced gender differences, with girls and cyber-aggressors facing particularly elevated risks.

How does being a victim of bullying or cyberbullying affect study habits?

Victimization, especially among girls, was strongly associated with decreased performance in learning-related self-regulation. Girls who had been victims of traditional bullying exhibited a 5.9% reduction in study time management and a 7.7% decline in effort self-regulation compared to their non-victimized peers. Cyberbullying victims fared even worse: girls reported a 6.2% drop in time management and an 8.3% drop in effort self-regulation.

Perhaps even more alarming was the elevated risk these girls faced of developing poor learning habits. The study found that victimized girls were over three times more likely to struggle with study time management and more than four times as likely to exhibit weak effort self-regulation. This suggests that harassment creates long-lasting psychological distress, disrupting focus, motivation, and the ability to sustain academic routines.

In contrast, boys showed a more muted response. While victimization among boys did not significantly affect time management, those who experienced bullying were 1.4 times more likely to show poor effort self-regulation. This discrepancy may be attributed to differences in how boys and girls internalize stress: girls are more prone to emotional processing that impairs academic concentration, whereas boys often externalize stress or minimize it, leading to less immediate academic disruption.

The study also notes that cyberbullying, because of its persistent, inescapable nature, can have more harmful academic effects than traditional bullying. With threats that extend beyond the classroom and into the home through digital channels, victims may never feel secure enough to re-engage fully with their learning environments.

What happens when students are the aggressors?

Aggressors, too, are not spared from the cognitive consequences of their actions. Boys who engaged in bullying behavior showed a 5.8% reduction in time management skills, while cyber-aggressors experienced a 9.6% decline in time management and an 8.2% decline in effort regulation. Girls who acted as aggressors scored even lower, with female bullies reporting 8.7% worse time management and 10.2% weaker effort self-regulation than non-aggressors.

The risk factors mirrored these findings. Boys who were cyber-aggressors were over six times more likely to have poor time management skills and more than four times more likely to struggle with effort regulation. For girls, the risks were slightly lower but still significant, especially in the cyber context where effort regulation failures were more common.

These results point to the conclusion that being a perpetrator of bullying or cyberbullying is not simply a behavioral problem - it has cognitive consequences. The authors suggest that aggressors may suffer from heightened stress, lack of empathy, and poor self-control, which in turn impact their academic engagement and consistency. Particularly in cyber contexts, where anonymity and lack of supervision are common, these behaviors can become entrenched, reducing the likelihood that aggressors develop the discipline needed for sustained academic effort.

Interestingly, the data indicated that cyber aggression carries more severe academic risks than traditional bullying, possibly because it allows aggressors to engage in harm without immediate social feedback or adult oversight. This fosters impulsivity and antisocial behavior, which further undermines their academic regulation.

What can schools and families do to intervene effectively?

The researchers recommend multi-level, gender-sensitive interventions to strengthen academic self-regulation among both victims and aggressors. At the student level, strategies include setting achievable academic goals, organizing distraction-free study environments, and participating in mentorship programs. For aggressors, programs that promote empathy and behavioral reflection are suggested, along with classroom recognition systems that reward respectful behavior and academic effort.

Educators are advised to receive training in time regulation, behavioral reinforcement, and socio-emotional learning techniques. Creating supportive classroom environments, guiding students in task planning, and modeling emotional resilience are emphasized as effective ways to combat the academic effects of harassment.

Family involvement is also critical. Parents should be trained in creating organized home study environments and using digital tools to supervise online behavior. For victims, this includes helping them rebuild academic confidence and providing emotional support. For aggressors, families should engage in reflective exercises about the consequences of bullying and help foster environments that promote self-awareness and emotional control.

The study calls particular attention to the need for early identification of at-risk students, especially girls who are victims and boys who are cyber aggressors. These groups showed the most severe declines in academic self-regulation, suggesting they may require more intensive or specialized interventions.

The researchers conclude that while the negative impacts of bullying and cyberbullying on mental health are well-documented, their cognitive and academic repercussions, especially in relation to self-regulation, have been underexplored. This study fills that gap, providing actionable insights that schools, policymakers, and families can use to design more effective prevention and intervention programs.

By addressing the cognitive fallout of harassment alongside the behavioral symptoms, the findings open the door to more comprehensive responses that not only punish or protect - but also rebuild. In the digital age, where aggression can follow students far beyond the classroom, cultivating their ability to manage time and effort is not just an academic concern - it’s a developmental necessity.