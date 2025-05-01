UWA Pioneers: First Go8 University to Establish Branch in India

The University of Western Australia (UWA) is breaking new ground by initiating plans to establish multiple branch campuses in India, with a central hub in Mumbai. This move marks UWA as the first Australian Group of Eight (Go8) university to set up in India.

Diane Smith-Gander, Chancellor of UWA, announced the development after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the WAVES summit in Mumbai. She emphasized UWA's commitment to collaborating with Indian students and governmental objectives outlined in the National Education Policy 2020.

The university, globally recognized and ranked 77th, continues to excel in various fields including agriculture and business, and boasts notable alumni such as Australian prime ministers and Nobel laureates. This initiative represents a step forward in international educational collaboration between India and Australia.

