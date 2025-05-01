Left Menu

UWA Pioneers: First Go8 University to Establish Branch in India

The University of Western Australia is set to become the first major Australian institution to open branch campuses in India, beginning with a hub in Mumbai. This initiative aims to support India’s National Education Policy 2020 and deepen UWA's collaboration with Indian academia and government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:45 IST
UWA Pioneers: First Go8 University to Establish Branch in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Western Australia (UWA) is breaking new ground by initiating plans to establish multiple branch campuses in India, with a central hub in Mumbai. This move marks UWA as the first Australian Group of Eight (Go8) university to set up in India.

Diane Smith-Gander, Chancellor of UWA, announced the development after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the WAVES summit in Mumbai. She emphasized UWA's commitment to collaborating with Indian students and governmental objectives outlined in the National Education Policy 2020.

The university, globally recognized and ranked 77th, continues to excel in various fields including agriculture and business, and boasts notable alumni such as Australian prime ministers and Nobel laureates. This initiative represents a step forward in international educational collaboration between India and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025