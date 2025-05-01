Left Menu

IGDTUW Breaks Ground on Landmark Edu-City Campus in Narela

The Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) is set to establish a permanent campus in Narela, Delhi, enhancing its role in innovation and academic excellence. With substantial government support, the initiative is part of a larger vision to transform Delhi into a hub for education and research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:39 IST
IGDTUW Breaks Ground on Landmark Edu-City Campus in Narela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's educational landscape is poised for a transformative shift as the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) acquires 50 acres in Narela for its new campus.

The announcement coincides with the university's Foundation Day, heralding a Rs 500 crore 'Edu-City' endeavor backed by the Delhi Government. The initiative aims to position Delhi as a leader in higher education and research.

Education Minister Ashish Sood celebrated the move as a testament to inclusive education, emphasizing its role in empowering women-led innovation. IGDTUW boasts a perfect placement rate, numerous research accolades, and a commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025