IGDTUW Breaks Ground on Landmark Edu-City Campus in Narela
The Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) is set to establish a permanent campus in Narela, Delhi, enhancing its role in innovation and academic excellence. With substantial government support, the initiative is part of a larger vision to transform Delhi into a hub for education and research.
Delhi's educational landscape is poised for a transformative shift as the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) acquires 50 acres in Narela for its new campus.
The announcement coincides with the university's Foundation Day, heralding a Rs 500 crore 'Edu-City' endeavor backed by the Delhi Government. The initiative aims to position Delhi as a leader in higher education and research.
Education Minister Ashish Sood celebrated the move as a testament to inclusive education, emphasizing its role in empowering women-led innovation. IGDTUW boasts a perfect placement rate, numerous research accolades, and a commitment to sustainability.
