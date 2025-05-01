IGDTUW Breaks Ground on Landmark Edu-City Campus in Narela

Delhi's educational landscape is poised for a transformative shift as the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) acquires 50 acres in Narela for its new campus.

The announcement coincides with the university's Foundation Day, heralding a Rs 500 crore 'Edu-City' endeavor backed by the Delhi Government. The initiative aims to position Delhi as a leader in higher education and research.

Education Minister Ashish Sood celebrated the move as a testament to inclusive education, emphasizing its role in empowering women-led innovation. IGDTUW boasts a perfect placement rate, numerous research accolades, and a commitment to sustainability.

