IIT-Kharagpur Acts on Campus Tragedies with New Investigative Panel

IIT-Kharagpur has begun forming a committee to investigate the recent 'unnatural death' of a student and other similar past cases. The panel will review the support system for students in hostels. This action follows concerns from the deceased student's family, urging an independent investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:36 IST
IIT-Kharagpur is taking proactive steps to address student safety concerns following the recent tragic demise of a student. The institution is forming a committee to assess factors surrounding the 'unnatural death' and similar incidents from the past, officials revealed on Saturday.

The committee, set to have its structure made public within two to three days, will critically examine the support and environment provided to hostel residents. This decision comes in response to the appeals of the bereaved student's family for a comprehensive investigation.

In light of ongoing investigations and previous incidents, IIT-Kharagpur has introduced a bar code system for immediate assistance in cases of depression, supporting the well-being of students on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

