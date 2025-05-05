Ryan Group Students Achieve Remarkable Success in ICSE 2025 Exams

The Ryan Group of Schools has announced a commendable performance in the ICSE 2025 Board Exams. Students have excelled with top scores, reflecting their dedication and the institution's holistic education approach.

Highlighting this success, students expressed heartfelt gratitude towards their teachers and families. Ms. Chahak Khemkha and Ms. Aditi Punit Shah, who scored 99.4% and 99.2% respectively, noted the significance of balancing studies with other interests.

Managing Director Grace Pinto congratulated students and emphasized the nurturing environment the Ryan Group aims to provide. Student Ansh Karnavar shared his experience balancing academics with sports, underscoring the supportive framework of the school.

(With inputs from agencies.)