OSSC Cancels Exam Due to Question Paper Errors

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the cancellation of the combined recruitment main examination held on April 27, citing errors in the question papers.

Exam-takers reported that essential parts of the syllabus, including general English, Odia language, and some general studies sections, were absent from the paper.

In response to these complaints, the OSSC sought input and suggestions from candidates, ultimately deciding to cancel the April exam. A new examination date is set for July 6, 2025, the commission confirmed in a Monday notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)