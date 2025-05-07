CUET-UG Rescheduled: New Dates and Format Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, originally planned for May 8, to now begin on May 13. The announcement was made late Tuesday, with city intimation slips to be issued by May 7.

The rescheduling follows the recent completion of the NEET-UG, signaling an extensive logistical effort by the agency. CUET-UG allows for undergraduate admissions across the country and this year attracted a record 13.5 lakh applications.

This year marks a shift to solely Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, after the inaugural edition in 2022 faced technical issues and required score normalization. The exam was also previously cancelled in Delhi due to logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)