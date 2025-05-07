Education Halted Amid Border Tensions in Jammu
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian forces executed missile strikes on nine terror targets across the Pakistan border. Consequently, all educational institutions in five Jammu districts are closed amid the tense situation. The operation occurred after recent civilian casualties from cross-border shelling.
The escalating border tensions have led to the closure of educational institutions in five districts of Jammu.
Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on designated terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including key bases of militant groups.
This military action, termed 'Operation Sindoor', was in direct retaliation for the cross-border violence that resulted in civilian deaths.
