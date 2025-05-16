Tamil Nadu Students Shine with Impressive SSLC and Plus One Pass Rates
Tamil Nadu’s SSLC and Plus One exams recorded remarkable pass rates of 93.8% and 92.09%, respectively. The increase is attributed to efforts by the Chief Minister and state government schemes promoting education. Sivaganga and Ariyalur lead districts in pass percentages, showcasing academic excellence across the state.
The Tamil Nadu SSLC and Higher Secondary Certificate (Plus One) exams have marked a significant academic achievement, registering pass percentages of 93.8% and 92.09%, respectively. The Directorate of Government Examination announced these numbers, highlighting an upward trend compared to the previous year.
In particular, the SSLC exam saw a 2.55% increase in pass rates, while the Plus One showed a modest 0.4% rise. Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi attributed this success to Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership and the effective implementation of educational schemes.
A total of 8,71,239 students appeared for the SSLC exam, with 8,17,261 passing, and the Plus One exam saw 8.07 lakh participants with 7.43 lakh clearing it. Leading districts included Sivaganga and Ariyalur, reflecting the state's educational progress.
