CSJMU Ends MoU with Istanbul University Over Geopolitical Tensions

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) has taken decisive action by terminating its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Istanbul University in Turkiye, according to officials.

The move comes in response to Turkiye’s geopolitical alignment with nations perceived as hostile to India's sovereignty, as confirmed by CSJMU Vice-Chancellor Vinay Pathak.

Pathak confirmed issuing a formal termination letter to Istanbul University’s Rector, Zulfikar, highlighting the university's stance that academic collaborations must align with national interests. Furthermore, Pathak, as president of the Association of Indian Universities, appealed for Indian academic leaders to reassess ties with nations opposing India’s territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)