Karnataka Holds Steady on Medical Course Fees

Karnataka's Minister for Medical Education, Sharan Prakash Patil, announced there will be no increase in fees for medical and dental courses in the upcoming academic year, despite requests from private colleges. A 10 percent hike was approved last year, and an agreement formalizing the decision is forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:44 IST
Karnataka's Minister for Medical Education, Sharan Prakash Patil, confirmed that there would be no fee increase for medical and dental courses in the forthcoming academic year. This decision comes despite appeals from private medical colleges, as the minister met with the colleges' management representatives.

Private institutions had sought a 10 to 15 percent fee hike, but Patil pointed out that the government permitted a 10 percent increase last year. He emphasized that last year's rise was adequate, ruling out any adjustments in the current year.

An agreement will be signed shortly to formalize the decision, ensuring that students won't face additional financial burdens in the new academic cycle.

