Karnataka Holds Steady on Medical Course Fees

Karnataka's Minister for Medical Education, Sharan Prakash Patil, confirmed that there would be no fee increase for medical and dental courses in the forthcoming academic year. This decision comes despite appeals from private medical colleges, as the minister met with the colleges' management representatives.

Private institutions had sought a 10 to 15 percent fee hike, but Patil pointed out that the government permitted a 10 percent increase last year. He emphasized that last year's rise was adequate, ruling out any adjustments in the current year.

An agreement will be signed shortly to formalize the decision, ensuring that students won't face additional financial burdens in the new academic cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)