Kerala's Bold Move: Robotics in Every Classroom

Kerala becomes the first Indian state to mandate robotics education for all class 10 students starting June 2. Through their ICT textbooks, students will engage in practical robotics activities. The initiative, led by KITE's CEO K Anvar Sadath, ensures future-ready skills by integrating AI in more grade levels.

In a groundbreaking educational reform, Kerala is set to become the first state in India to mandate robotics education for all 4.3 lakh class 10 students beginning the next academic year, starting June 2.

This pioneering initiative involves incorporating robotics into the tenth-grade ICT textbook under the chapter 'The World of Robots', giving students hands-on experience with fundamental robotics concepts.

Under the leadership of K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, the state has distributed 29,000 robotic kits to high schools to ensure effective implementation of the program.

