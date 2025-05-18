Triumph Over Tragedy: Mehak's Academic Success Story
Mehak, a class 12 student from St D R Public Senior Secondary School, remarkably achieved a 97.2% score despite losing her father during exams. With a supportive academic family, she plans to pursue BSc and become a teacher, overcoming personal grief with determination and focus on her studies.
In the midst of her class 12 board exams, Mehak faced a devastating personal loss when her father passed away due to illness.
Despite her grief, Mehak demonstrated extraordinary resilience, focusing on her studies and achieving a remarkable score of 97.2 percent.
A student of St D R Public Senior Secondary School in Una district, Mehak comes from an academic family and aspires to pursue a BSc, aiming eventually to become a teacher, triumphing over adversity with sheer determination.
