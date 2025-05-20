Left Menu

NMC Warns Against Unapproved Medical Colleges and Offshore Programs

The National Medical Commission (NMC) cautions students about enrolling in unauthorized medical colleges and offshore programs. Graduates from these institutions risk disqualification from the FMGE licensing exam. The NMC urges verification of medical colleges on its official website and advises against relying on unverified advertisements for admissions.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a stern warning to students about enrolling in medical colleges that operate without the necessary approvals and unauthorized offshore programs. The advisory specifies that students graduating from these non-compliant institutions will not be eligible for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), placing the responsibility of this disqualification solely on them.

The commission expressed concern over some medical colleges misrepresenting their recognition status to students and their families. NMC urged MBBS aspirants to cross-verify the legitimacy of institutes via the official NMC website and not to rely solely on college websites and advertisements for admission information. Additionally, the NMC provided contact details for further verification.

The advisory highlighted specific institutions such as Singhania University in Rajasthan and Sanjiban Hospital and Medical College in Howrah, West Bengal, that are currently under scrutiny for offering unauthorized courses. The document also emphasized critical requirements under the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations 2021, urging compliance with detailed educational and training standards for students planning to pursue medical studies abroad.

