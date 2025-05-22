Ajay Devgn's Prismix Studios Unveils Edtech Collaboration with Get Set Learn

Prismix Studios, helmed by actor Ajay Devgn, has teamed up with edtech firm Get Set Learn to create innovative educational video content targeting K12 students. The partnership, announced Thursday, aims to merge traditional education with essential 21st-century skills through impactful storytelling.

The initiative is focused on developing engaging videos that illustrate real-world scenarios where human skills shine, striving to make learning a more relatable and stimulating experience for students. Ajay Devgn emphasized the transformative power of stories in education, expressing commitment to empowering and educating young learners.

Under the leadership of Vatsal Sheth, Sahil Nayar, and Danish Devgn, Prismix Studios will collaborate with Get Set Learn to produce multilingual content that is emotionally resonant and pedagogically robust. This effort marks a progressive step in bridging future skills with contemporary classroom experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)