Microsoft and Chandigarh University: Pioneering AI Education in Uttar Pradesh
Microsoft organized its first AI Bootcamp at Chandigarh University's new campus in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on industry-oriented AI and ML skills. Over 300 students participated, gaining hands-on experience. The event aims to empower students, especially women, from Tier-II and III cities. Chandigarh University's AI initiative fosters industry collaboration.
- Country:
- India
Microsoft has launched its inaugural AI Bootcamp at Chandigarh University's newly opened campus in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant step in tech education. The bootcamp was attended by over 300 students from multiple disciplines, offering a practical introduction to AI tools and technologies.
This event is part of a broader collaboration, with Microsoft signing an MoU to provide industry-aligned AI and ML programs at the university. The partnership underscores a commitment to preparing a future-ready workforce, with particular emphasis on women's participation and empowerment in technology.
The AI Bootcamp is a component of the 'Unnati AI' initiative, run jointly by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FITT) at IIT Delhi, Microsoft, and Chandigarh University. As students engage with cutting-edge AI advancements, the university is setting new educational standards, aimed at enhancing employability and entrepreneurial skills.
(With inputs from agencies.)
