Left Menu

Turbulence at North Eastern Hill University: A Demand for Change

A team from the Union Ministry of Education reviewed North Eastern Hill University's operations after Vice Chancellor Prof P S Shukla was declared 'persona non grata'. The Additional Secretary and Director called for Shukla's removal amidst ongoing campus tensions led by students and faculty opposing his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:42 IST
Turbulence at North Eastern Hill University: A Demand for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A two-member team from the Union Ministry of Education visited North Eastern Hill University to evaluate its operations following Vice Chancellor Prof P S Shukla's 'persona non grata' status. This action mirrors growing unrest at the university amid demands for Shukla's removal.

Additional Secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal and Director Subrat Kumar Pradhan engaged with university stakeholders, emphasizing the pressing call to discharge the current VC. Their visit coincided with an academic council meeting chaired by Pro-VC Prof Sungoh, amidst Shukla's absence from the state.

According to Barnwal, discussions with the university deans and department heads were fruitful, maintaining that the meetings were normal and plans for improved collaboration are underway. Prior ministry reports prompted inquiries into the turmoil incited by students, faculty, and staff protests against the VC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025