Turbulence at North Eastern Hill University: A Demand for Change

A two-member team from the Union Ministry of Education visited North Eastern Hill University to evaluate its operations following Vice Chancellor Prof P S Shukla's 'persona non grata' status. This action mirrors growing unrest at the university amid demands for Shukla's removal.

Additional Secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal and Director Subrat Kumar Pradhan engaged with university stakeholders, emphasizing the pressing call to discharge the current VC. Their visit coincided with an academic council meeting chaired by Pro-VC Prof Sungoh, amidst Shukla's absence from the state.

According to Barnwal, discussions with the university deans and department heads were fruitful, maintaining that the meetings were normal and plans for improved collaboration are underway. Prior ministry reports prompted inquiries into the turmoil incited by students, faculty, and staff protests against the VC.

(With inputs from agencies.)