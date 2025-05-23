Left Menu

Yashoda AI Launch: Empowering Women with Digital Literacy Across India

Yashoda AI aims to enhance digital literacy among women in India, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, through training in AI, cybersecurity, and digital safety. Promoted by the National Commission for Women, this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a technologically inclusive future for India.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On May 22, 2025, Yashoda AI—Your AI SAKHI for Shaping Horizons with Digital Awareness—was launched at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in Bareilly. This initiative aims to boost AI literacy and digital awareness among women across India, empowering them to actively contribute to an inclusive, technology-driven future.

Led by the National Commission for Women (NCW) and in collaboration with Future Shift Labs, the Yashoda AI Abhiyan is India's pioneering effort to equip women, especially from rural areas, with the skills necessary to navigate the digital world confidently. The program includes discussions on AI crimes and digital privacy, setting a new standard for digital education.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat, Yashoda AI reflects India's commitment to inclusive digital empowerment. It emphasizes the role of women in technology leadership, ensuring they are both active participants and leaders in shaping India's AI-enhanced future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

