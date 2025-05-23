Columbia University Faces Accusations of Antisemitism Under Trump's Watch

The Trump administration has formally accused Columbia University of infringing upon the civil rights of its Jewish student population by purportedly displaying deliberate indifference towards widespread antisemitism on its campus. This announcement was made by the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

This action comes shortly after the Department of Homeland Security's declaration to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, signaling a significant escalation of federal critiques aimed at higher education bodies. According to the Health and Human Services Department, Columbia University violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

As a result, Columbia faces ongoing negotiations with the government amidst a backdrop of swimming in controversy over federal funding cuts and antisemitism accusations. The university asserts its commitment to addressing discrimination, following protests related to the Gaza conflict and mounting national scrutiny.

