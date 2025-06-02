Cracking the Code: Insights from JEE-Advanced Toppers

In an impressive showcase of academic excellence, the toppers of JEE-Advanced 2025 revealed their strategies for success. Rajit Gupta, the all-India topper, stressed the importance of analyzing mock papers and focusing on NCERT textbooks as crucial elements in his preparation journey.

Both Gupta and Sakshyam Jindal, who ranked second and hailing from Haryana, attributed their achievements to a mix of disciplined study habits and strategic breaks. Gupta articulated how these intervals helped him overcome the rigor of intense preparation.

While Gupta's preparation saw him concentrating on NCERT and taking timely breaks, Jindal focused on Physics and Chemistry, capitalizing on his math strengths. Both students were coached at Allen Career Institute in Kota. As they look forward to their future educational pursuits, Gupta and Jindal have their sights set on IIT Bombay.

