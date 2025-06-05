Delhi Government Pioneers Placement Drive for Vocationally Educated Students

The Delhi government is set to launch a placement drive targeting students who completed Class XII with vocational education in the academic year 2025–26. The drive, announced via a government statement, is part of a continued effort to align with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) established in 2014-15.

The program is composed of curricula in practical subjects like IT, agriculture, and beauty, emphasizing experiential learning in areas such as organic farming and pottery. Students will engage in projects spanning three main categories, namely Work with Life Forms, Work with Machines and Materials, and Work in Human Services.

This initiative seeks to provide students with a seamless bridge to the workforce, offering improved employment prospects by connecting them with potential employers. It reflects a broader educational strategy emphasizing career readiness and hands-on experience, in harmony with both the National Education Policy 2020 and NSQF.

(With inputs from agencies.)