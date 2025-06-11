Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Partners with Cyient and AICTE to Boost Innovation

The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with Cyient Foundation and AICTE to enhance innovation and entrepreneurship skills in the state. Key elements include establishing innovation clusters, i-CARE and i-CAFE centers, and Intellectual Property Rights cells in engineering colleges. The initiative aims to close industry-academia gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:12 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards enhancing entrepreneurial skills by signing a strategic agreement with the Cyient Foundation and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

This collaboration, which was finalized in the presence of IT Minister Nara Lokesh at Undavalli, aims to foster startup culture by launching innovation clusters in Visakhapatnam and other areas.

The initiative will introduce i-CARE and i-CAFE centers to facilitate research and idea incubation, alongside IPR and Technology Transfer cells to promote commercialization of academic innovations, thus striving to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

