Andhra Pradesh Partners with Cyient and AICTE to Boost Innovation

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards enhancing entrepreneurial skills by signing a strategic agreement with the Cyient Foundation and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

This collaboration, which was finalized in the presence of IT Minister Nara Lokesh at Undavalli, aims to foster startup culture by launching innovation clusters in Visakhapatnam and other areas.

The initiative will introduce i-CARE and i-CAFE centers to facilitate research and idea incubation, alongside IPR and Technology Transfer cells to promote commercialization of academic innovations, thus striving to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

