Left Menu

Trailblazing Achievement: Dalit and OBC Girls Shine in NEET from Remote UP School

Twelve girls from Dalit and OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh cracked the NEET-UG exam from a government school, marking a significant achievement for the region. The school provided comprehensive support, including free coaching and facilities. Their success has drawn praise from officials and promises for continued support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:29 IST
Trailblazing Achievement: Dalit and OBC Girls Shine in NEET from Remote UP School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve girls from the Dalit and OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district have achieved a remarkable feat by cracking the prestigious NEET-UG examination. Hailing from a government residential school in the remote Marihan area, their accomplishment is being celebrated as a significant milestone in regional progress.

The success has been attributed to the dedicated support system at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, where the girls received extensive facilities and guidance. From diligent teachers who stayed available for assistance to comprehensive indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, the school played a crucial role. Parents and officials alike have praised the institution's contribution.

This achievement has not gone unnoticed by the higher authorities. Uttar Pradesh's Social Welfare Minister, Asim Arun, alongside other dignitaries, congratulated the students and promised further support to ensure uninterrupted education. The government's ongoing efforts to uplift marginalized communities through initiatives like the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya model are paving the way for more such successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025