Trailblazing Achievement: Dalit and OBC Girls Shine in NEET from Remote UP School

Twelve girls from the Dalit and OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district have achieved a remarkable feat by cracking the prestigious NEET-UG examination. Hailing from a government residential school in the remote Marihan area, their accomplishment is being celebrated as a significant milestone in regional progress.

The success has been attributed to the dedicated support system at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, where the girls received extensive facilities and guidance. From diligent teachers who stayed available for assistance to comprehensive indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, the school played a crucial role. Parents and officials alike have praised the institution's contribution.

This achievement has not gone unnoticed by the higher authorities. Uttar Pradesh's Social Welfare Minister, Asim Arun, alongside other dignitaries, congratulated the students and promised further support to ensure uninterrupted education. The government's ongoing efforts to uplift marginalized communities through initiatives like the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya model are paving the way for more such successes.

