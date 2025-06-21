Delhi Implements Uniform Age Policy for School Admissions

The Delhi government is set to implement a uniform minimum age of six years for Class 1 admissions as part of a major overhaul of the foundational stage of school education. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right to Education Act, which emphasizes structured developmental stages in education.

According to the Directorate of Education's circular, the foundational stage will consist of three years of pre-primary education before children advance to Class 1, beginning in the 2026-27 academic year. This change transitions Delhi's system to the 5+3+3+4 structure recommended by the NEP, replacing the traditional 10+2 model.

The Directorate has called for suggestions from educators, parents, and the public to ensure a participatory approach in implementing these changes before the July 10 deadline. All schools are expected to adhere to the new age criteria and foundational structure under the new directive.