Delhi DoE Initiates Online Transfer Process for Eligible Teachers

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the initiation of its online transfer application process for teachers, running from June 21 to July 4. This period is open for postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, and assistant teachers seeking relocation or transfer.

Priority will be given to teachers with disabilities exceeding 40 percent, those with disabled dependents, individuals facing serious medical conditions, and women requiring transfers due to marriage. Surplus teachers and mutual consent transfers are also considered in the outlined order.

Eligible teachers must have completed a two-year tenure by July 4 at their current school. Exceptions include medical grounds, post-marriage relocation, and self or dependent disability as specified. All applicants must submit self-attested documents online, while false information may invoke disciplinary measures under the Central Civil Services rules. Promoted computer science postgraduate teachers must apply or face compulsory transfer, though the process excludes guest, vocational, and contract teachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)