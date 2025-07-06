Left Menu

Punjab's Young Entrepreneurs Scheme: Transforming Students into Business Innovators

The Punjab government is set to offer business and marketing skill education to Class 11 and 12 students in its schools under the Young Entrepreneurs scheme. The initiative aims to encourage students to become start-up founders with financial and technical support, promoting job creation over job seeking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 08:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has announced that from the next academic session, Class 11 and 12 students in its schools will receive business and marketing skill education. This initiative is part of the Young Entrepreneurs scheme, aiming to transform students into start-up founders, according to Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

The scheme includes the 'Business Blasters Expo-2025', where students will showcase their business ideas, turning them from job seekers into job creators. State support includes financial and technical assistance to bolster students' entrepreneurial ventures, Bains explained in a recent gathering.

A notable project from the initiative includes a girl student from Mullanpur Dakha, who created lucrative decorative flower pots. Products showcased by students included electric cycles and natural beauty products. AAP leader Manish Sisodia emphasized the programme's importance, citing significant unemployability rates despite millions of job applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

