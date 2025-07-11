Left Menu

Militants Target Girls' School: A Grim Echo of Past Attacks

An under-construction girls' primary school in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was damaged in an IED blast. No casualties were reported as the school was unoccupied. This attack reflects a broader pattern of assaults on girls' education in the region, following a history of Taliban-imposed educational bans.

Updated: 11-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:19 IST
Militants Target Girls' School: A Grim Echo of Past Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An unfinished government girls' primary school in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province suffered substantial damage from an IED explosion, as militants once again targeted educational infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as the building was not yet occupied, according to police reports.

Evidence gathering is underway, with forensic teams deployed following the attack, which has been condemned by authorities as a deliberate attempt to hinder educational progress in the area. This incident echoes a troubling history within the region, where numerous girls' schools have faced destruction.

Historically, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has led similar assaults to suppress women's education, a campaign resurgent since the Taliban's rise in Kabul. Malala Yousafzai's own harrowing experience highlights the ongoing struggle for educational rights in the face of extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

