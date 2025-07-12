Tragedy and Turmoil: Harassment Allegations Ignite Campus Crisis

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district when a female student, distressed by a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher, set herself ablaze on campus. The student, who sustained 90% burns, is in critical condition, according to police reports.

As the situation intensified, a male student rushed to her aid, also sustaining injuries. Both were initially treated at the District Headquarters Hospital before the woman was transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced care.

The controversy centers around Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, where the student had earlier filed an official complaint against the teacher, demanding action. Despite her protests, college and police inaction exacerbated her distress, sparking widespread tension across the campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)