Left Menu

Tragedy and Turmoil: Harassment Allegations Ignite Campus Crisis

A female student in Odisha's Balasore district set herself on fire after lodging a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher. Despite staging a protest, her pleas went unheeded. The student is now critical. The teacher has been detained as the police investigate the tense campus incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:17 IST
Tragedy and Turmoil: Harassment Allegations Ignite Campus Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district when a female student, distressed by a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher, set herself ablaze on campus. The student, who sustained 90% burns, is in critical condition, according to police reports.

As the situation intensified, a male student rushed to her aid, also sustaining injuries. Both were initially treated at the District Headquarters Hospital before the woman was transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced care.

The controversy centers around Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, where the student had earlier filed an official complaint against the teacher, demanding action. Despite her protests, college and police inaction exacerbated her distress, sparking widespread tension across the campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025