BITS Pilani Sets the Stage for AI Revolution in Andhra Pradesh

BITS Pilani is establishing its first AI-focused campus in Andhra Pradesh, announced Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Supported by Kumar Mangalam Birla, the campus aims to provide world-class AI education and industrial exposure, making Andhra Pradesh a hub for AI-driven education and economic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned educational institution BITS Pilani will establish its inaugural AI-centric campus in Andhra Pradesh, a move announced by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday.

Lauding the decision, Naidu expressed gratitude to Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla group and chancellor of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, for choosing the southern state for this innovative project.

The new campus will offer cutting-edge programs in AI, Data Science, Robotics, and more, promising a dynamic educational experience with international perspectives and industry internships, thereby transforming Andhra Pradesh into a hub of AI-driven education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

