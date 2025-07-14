Left Menu

Campus Chaos: Kerala University's Turmoil Unfolds

Kerala University's Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal met with Governor Rajendra Arlekar to discuss escalating tensions following the suspension of the university's Registrar. The university has been a stage for protest from Left student groups, notably the SFI, leading to administrative challenges and unrest.

Updated: 14-07-2025 18:42 IST
Kerala University's Vice Chancellor, Mohanan Kunnummal, held a crucial meeting with Governor Rajendra Arlekar amidst increasing turmoil on campus. The Vice Chancellor, who recently faced backlash after suspending the Registrar, aimed to address these challenges with the Governor, who also serves as the Chancellor of the university.

The meeting at the government guest house gains importance as tensions escalate following a controversial event attended by the Governor, which resulted in the Registrar's suspension. Meanwhile, students and activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) continue to protest the administrative decisions on campus.

Kunnummal cited concerns about violence and personal threats as reasons for his current absence from the university. He asserts the Syndicate's decision to overturn his suspension of the Registrar lacks legal validity, given the procedural impropriety without his leadership.

