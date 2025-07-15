J J Valaya to close India Couture Week 2025

Celebrated fashion designer J J Valaya will bring the curtains down on the 18th edition of the India Couture Week (ICW). The fashion event is presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands and will be held from July 23 to July 30 at the Taj Palace hotel, Delhi.

Valaya will present a collection that ''blends heritage, storytelling, and modern-day couture,'' according to a press release. "As we celebrate 33 years of JJ VALAYA, we could think of no better way to mark this milestone than by presenting the closing show of the 2025 edition of Hyundai India Couture Week. We thank Hyundai and FDCI for this opportunity, which promises to be an unforgettable showcase of elegance and grandeur—brought to life through our signature language of creative expression,'' Valaya said in the statement. FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi said the designer has ''been a visionary in the world of Indian couture''. ''We are honoured to have him close Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. His deep-rooted legacy, exquisite detailing, and timeless designs make him the perfect designer to conclude this landmark edition. His closing showcase will undoubtedly be a fitting crescendo to a week celebrating India's finest craftsmanship and creative brilliance,'' he added. The lineup for the 2025 edition also includes designers Rohit Bal, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao.

