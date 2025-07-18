Left Menu

Nvidia's CEO Embraces China's AI Potential Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang visited China, meeting with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and other officials to discuss investment prospects. Huang praised Chinese AI innovations from firms like Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent. Despite high demand, Nvidia's new H20 AI chip awaits U.S. export license approval.

In a significant diplomatic overture, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embarked on his third trip to China this year, meeting with high-ranking Chinese officials, including Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. The discussions, while not publicly detailed, emphasize Nvidia's commitment to strengthening ties with the Chinese tech market.

Expressing admiration for Chinese AI advancements, Huang lauded the technological prowess of firms such as Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent, describing their AI models as 'world class.' He highlighted the transformative impact of AI on supply chains during a press event in Beijing.

Nvidia is navigating the complexities of U.S. export regulations with its H20 AI chip in high demand. The company is also developing the RTX Pro GPU, a new chip tailored for Chinese markets, ensuring compliance with U.S. restrictions while aiming to facilitate smart factory and robotics applications.

