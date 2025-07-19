Left Menu

Invertis University: Shaping Global Leaders Through Innovative Education

Invertis University in Bareilly stands out for its commitment to student success through innovative programs, record-breaking placements, and global collaborations. With a unique 'Industry Inside Campus' model, students gain practical skills and global exposure, supported by comprehensive scholarships and mentorship, making it a top choice for parents and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barreily(Up) | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:26 IST
In Bareilly, Invertis University is transforming education with a commitment to student achievement and innovation. Known for its strong placement records, the university reported over 90% of its 2023 graduates secured jobs through leading recruiters such as SAP, Oracle, and TCS.

The institution's 'Industry Inside Campus' model sets it apart, offering students unrivaled practical experiences in partnership with global giants like Dassault Systèmes and ANSYS. Furthermore, students can participate in numerous internships, ensuring real-world readiness upon graduation.

Invertis University also emphasizes global readiness, providing free international exchange programs and valuable collaborations with prominent universities worldwide. Comprehensive merit-based scholarships and holistic development programs further support students, making Invertis a preferred educational destination in Uttar Pradesh.

